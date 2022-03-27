NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

NEP opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

