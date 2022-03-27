NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Shares Down 2.4%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.88. 21,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 30,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company has a market cap of $285.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

