NIO (NYSE:NIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. NIO updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NIO stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 106,533,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,753,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. NIO has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several research analysts have commented on NIO shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.
NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
