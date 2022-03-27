NIO (NYSE:NIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. NIO updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 106,533,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,753,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. NIO has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several research analysts have commented on NIO shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

