NIO (NYSE:NIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NIO has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NIO by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.