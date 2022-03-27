NIO (NYSE:NIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.67.
NIO opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NIO has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
