Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NBLX stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.