Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 29th

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NOG stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 116.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

