Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,047 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,340,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.35. 1,754,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

