Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 2,897 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 190,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 4,283,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

