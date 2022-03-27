Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 97,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,152,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,213,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

