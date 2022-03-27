Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.17. The stock had a trading volume of 251,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $159.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average of $123.32. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

