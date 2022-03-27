Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 13,539 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after buying an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.05.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

