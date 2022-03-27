Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 6.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $26,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,034. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

