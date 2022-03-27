Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 507.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.31. 4,035,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

