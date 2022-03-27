Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Cim LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 3.6% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,643,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,150,000 after buying an additional 38,434 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

NVO traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $106.51. 763,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,640. The firm has a market cap of $250.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.