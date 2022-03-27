Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Critical Review

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Fate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 6.86 $432.79 million $1.74 37.07 Fate Therapeutics $55.85 million 65.61 -$212.15 million ($2.23) -17.04

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67% Fate Therapeutics -379.89% -30.25% -22.50%

Risk and Volatility

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Novozymes A/S and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 3 2 0 2.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus price target of $425.00, indicating a potential upside of 558.81%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

