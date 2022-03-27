Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $647,789.08 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $157.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $154.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

