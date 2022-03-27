Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.