NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $6,959,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4,284.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.80 and its 200 day moving average is $258.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

