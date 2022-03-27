Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

