Oak Thistle LLC Invests $272,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

