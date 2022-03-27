Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $491.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

