Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 54,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $75.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

