Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the third quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Chemours stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

