Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

OBE opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$889.14 million and a PE ratio of 2.06. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.46 and a 52 week high of C$11.60.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

