ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Down 1.9% This Week

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $8,792.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00047206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.26 or 0.07072997 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,799.45 or 0.99949742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047137 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

