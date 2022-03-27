Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 10.00.

OPAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. LL Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 5.63 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 2.96 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.70.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

