OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Up 285.7% in March

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OFS Credit stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 24,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,221. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.96%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
About OFS Credit (Get Rating)
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
