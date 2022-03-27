OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 203 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average is $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.