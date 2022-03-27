OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $99.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

