OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.63 and a one year high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.