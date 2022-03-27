OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

