OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

