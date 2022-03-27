OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,795 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,979 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 817,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 217,209 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.0% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

