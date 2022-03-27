OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.60. The company has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.03 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

