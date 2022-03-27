Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Short Interest Down 83.1% in March

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000.

OCA stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Omnichannel Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

