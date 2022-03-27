ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Get ON alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONON. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE:ONON opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,329,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About ON (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.