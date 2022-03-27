Opium Price Up 8.4% This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $161,550.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.32 or 0.07002540 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,013.41 or 0.99315326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

