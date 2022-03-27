Optas LLC Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Optas LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.37. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

