OptionRoom (ROOM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,814.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $717,571.78 and approximately $117,814.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.47 or 0.07006367 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,498.07 or 0.99827065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046379 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

