ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $26.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORIC traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 718,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,958. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

