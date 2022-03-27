ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $26.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.35.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ORIC traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 718,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,958. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.