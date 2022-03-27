Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.69

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 38960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ONL)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.
