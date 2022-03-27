Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.69

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 38960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $3,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

