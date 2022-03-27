Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Orion Office REIT stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84. Orion Office REIT has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $32.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.
