Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Down 72.8% in March

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNNGY stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. Barclays raised Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $793.33.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

