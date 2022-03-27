Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.45. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 66,018 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$61.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORV)
Further Reading
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.