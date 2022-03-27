Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.45. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 66,018 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$61.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

