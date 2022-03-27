Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OBTC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 8,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

