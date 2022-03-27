OTC:WOSGF (OTC:WOSGF) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of OTC:WOSGF (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

WOSGF stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81. OTC:WOSGF has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Get OTC:WOSGF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for OTC:WOSGF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC:WOSGF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.