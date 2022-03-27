Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

