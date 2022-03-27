Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 1,509,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,678. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

