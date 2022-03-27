Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.