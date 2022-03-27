Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.42. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

